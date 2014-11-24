BRIEF-Comscore announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics
* Comscore - announces introduction of Facebook demographic metrics to validated campaign essentials campaign measurement suite
Nov 24 Telefonica SA
* Clarification on potential transactions in the UK
* It regularly analyses evolution of markets in which it operates
* Informs that although conversations with British Telecom are taking place, those are at a highly preliminary stage
* Can be no certainty that any transaction may occur with such company
* Can be no certainty that any transaction may occur with such company

* A further announcement will be made if and when appropriate
* Verizon Digital Media Services now offers integrated Microsoft Azure storage