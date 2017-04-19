BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 Belgian publisher Mediahuis and its partner VP Exploitatie launched a recommended public cash offer for all shares in the Netherlands' Telegraaf Media Group , the three companies announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.
TMG's supervisory board said it unanimously supports the offer of 6 euros ($6.43) per share, and recommends shareholders accept and tender their shares to the offer.
Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie together own approximately 59.98 percent of the shares. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Adrian Croft)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes