April 19 Belgian publisher Mediahuis and its partner VP Exploitatie launched a recommended public cash offer for all shares in the Netherlands' Telegraaf Media Group , the three companies announced in a joint statement on Wednesday.

TMG's supervisory board said it unanimously supports the offer of 6 euros ($6.43) per share, and recommends shareholders accept and tender their shares to the offer.

Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie together own approximately 59.98 percent of the shares. ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Adrian Croft)