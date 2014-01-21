LONDON Jan 21 Britain's centre-right Daily
Telegraph newspaper said on Tuesday its editor had left as the
paper focuses efforts increasingly on its digital business to
survive.
Journalists at the paper took to Twitter to express sadness
at the departure of Tony Gallagher, who has held the post since
2009.
"Telegraph editor Tony Gallagher has just been banged out of
the newsroom. Everyone in shock," tweeted technology writer
Sophie Curtis, in a reference to the traditional noisy ceremony
that accompanies leaving newspaper employees.
Another journalist, Ben Bryant, told followers that some
staff were left in tears after the announcement was made.
In a statement, the company praised Gallagher's role,
including in a high-profile investigation that uncovered misuse
of their expenses system by Members of Parliament, but said it
was time to restructure the newspaper.
"Unlike our rivals, The Telegraph remains profitable but we
face increasing pressure on circulation and advertising revenue
streams," said Chief Executive of the Telegraph Media Group,
Murdoch MacLennan.
"To protect the Company's future, we need rapidly to embrace
and adapt to the new digital world in which our customers live."
Pre-tax profit at the newspaper group rose to 57.2 million
pounds in 2012 when it said investment in digital infrastructure
would be a priority.
The newspaper introduced new apps and subscription packages
and last year began using a metered model for access to its
Internet edition, which gives readers a numbers of articles for
free.
But Editor-In-Chief Jason Seiken said the newspaper had to
make significant changes if it was to remain viable.
"We must reinvent the way we work and move beyond simply
putting news and information online and be an essential part of
the audience's lives."
"Our competition is no longer only newspapers and we must
innovate to survive."
(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)