MEXICO CITY Nov 6 Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's
America Movil plans to subscribe to Telekom Austria's upcoming
capital increase proportional to its shareholding in the
company, Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told
Reuters on Thursday.
"In the capital increase, we're committed to subscribing to
the part that's proportionate to us in terms of our
shareholding," Garcia Moreno said in an email.
Telekom Austria, in which Slim holds a 59.7 percent stake,
is set to launch its long-awaited 1 billion euros ($1.24
billion) cash call before the end of the year. Austrian state
holding company OIAG with its 28.4 percent stake has said it did
not want its stake to be diluted in the capital hike.
