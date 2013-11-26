BRIEF-Leoni to propose Dehen, not Rupp for board seat
* The supervisory board revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives
LONDON, Nov 26 (IFR) - Telekom Austria on Tuesday opened books on a new eight-year euro bond to part-finance a costly spectrum auction, even though accumulating more debt could imperil the company's prized investment grade rating.
The communications provider, rated Baa2/BBB- by Moody's and S&P opened books on the notes, due November 2021, with initial pricing thoughts in the mid-swaps plus 170bp area for pricing later in the day via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan and Raiffeisen Bank International.
The company held an investor call on Monday and several bankers said that the company was aiming to raise in excess of EUR500m, to part-finance an imminent EUR1.03bn bill for an unexpectedly expensive frequency auction.
MENLO PARK, Calif., March 27 Facebook Inc added a feature to its Messenger app on Monday to allow users to share their locations continuously for up to an hour, ramping up competition with tools offered by Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Maps.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.