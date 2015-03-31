VIENNA, March 31 Telekom Austria aims
to save around 90 million euros ($97 million) this year in a
cost-cutting drive, the America Movil unit said in its
2014 annual report published on Tuesday.
"In order to continue to grow margins, management targets
extensive cost-cutting activities in 2015, with the aim of
achieving total gross savings of around 90 million euros," it
said, citing measures to "optimise market-related costs" and
improve structural efficiency.
"Restructuring costs for civil servants in Austria
are expected to amount to approximately 40 million euros," it
added. About 5,000 of the former state-owned company's 9,000
employees in Austria are on civil servant contracts and may be
affected by a European Court of Justice decision on how their
annual pay increases are calculated.
($1 = 0.9308 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)