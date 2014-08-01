VIENNA Aug 1 A billion-euro ($1.34 billion)
rights issue by Telekom Austria is likely to happen
soon after the company gains approval from its shareholders
later this month, Telekom Austria's chairman said.
Telekom Austria's new majority owner, Carlos Slim's America
Movil, is impatient to get going on an expansion
programme in central and eastern Europe (CEE) designed to turn
it into a regional powerhouse, mainly through acquisitions.
Asked by journalists how soon the capital increase would
happen, Rudolf Kemler answered: "It will depend heavily on the
market, how the markets develop. Basically, I expect that it
should happen rather soon."
