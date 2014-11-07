(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in the lead to from
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Telekom Austria
announced its long-awaited 1 billion euro ($1.24 billion)
capital increase on Friday, with Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's
America Movil as well as Austrian state holding
company OIAG taking up new shares.
The rights offering will start on Nov. 10 and is expected to
end on Nov. 24, Telekom Austria said.
It said shareholders would be entitled to one new share for
every two existing Telekom Austria shares they own.
Telekom Austria shares were 3.3 percent lower in pre-market
trading.
America Movil had said on Thursday that it plans to
subscribe to Telekom Austria's capital increase proportional to
its shareholding in the company.
($1 = 0.8074 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and David
Goodman)