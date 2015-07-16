VIENNA, July 16 Telekom Austria on Thursday cut its full-year revenue forecast due to a weaker than expected performance in south-eastern Europe.

The company, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, now expects flat revenue in 2015 instead of growth of 2 percent.

Austria's biggest mobile phone operator stills plans to invest between 700 and 750 million euros ($816.30 million) this year and to pay a dividend of 0.05 euro per share. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle. Editing by Jane Merriman)