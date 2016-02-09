BRIEF-Tal Education Group updates on put right offer
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA Feb 9 Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported on Tuesday a 4 percent increase in its 2015 core profit, helped by cost savings and synergy effects with its parent company.
Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased to 1.37 billion euros ($1.55 billion), the telecommunications provider said in a statement.
Revenue grew 1.3 percent to 4.10 billion euros, exceeding the group's own forecast of broadly flat sales. Adjusted for one-offs and currency effects, revenue grew 0.2 percent.
"The Group's target for the full-year 2016 envisages an increase in revenues of roughly 1 percent and CAPEX before spectrum investments and acquisitions of 750 million euros," Telekom Austria said. ($1 = 0.8844 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Says no principal amount of notes were validly surrendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of put right offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 15 JPMorgan Chase & Co has agreed to purchase a building in Dublin with room for 1,000 staff to give it flexibility to keep serving clients across the European Union after Britain leaves the European Union.