VIENNA, April 27 Telekom Austria, part
of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil,
reported a 2.5 percent decline in its first-quarter core profit,
after extraordinary effects in Slovenia pushed last year's
result up.
Comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) decreased to 334.4 million euros ($378.6
million) on revenue of 1.01 billion euros, the
telecommunications provider said in a statement on Wednesday.
Last year's EBITDA had been helped by a 20 million euro
extraordinary effect relating to an agreement on settling
relations and cooperation with Telekom Slovenije, Telekom
Austria said.
The group confirmed it expected full-year revenue to grow 1
percent from 4.10 billion euros last year.
($1 = 0.8833 euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Francois Murphy)