German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
VIENNA Oct 27 Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 9.4 percent increase in third-quarter core profit, helped by solid growth in its home market Austria and acquisitions in Eastern Europe.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 415.5 million euros ($452.40 million), the telecommunications provider said in a statement on Thursday.
Excluding one-off, restructuring and forex effects, EBITDA fell 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.