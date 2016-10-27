VIENNA Oct 27 Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported a 9.4 percent increase in third-quarter core profit, helped by solid growth in its home market Austria and acquisitions in Eastern Europe.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 415.5 million euros ($452.40 million), the telecommunications provider said in a statement on Thursday.

Excluding one-off, restructuring and forex effects, EBITDA fell 1 percent. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)