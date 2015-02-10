* Q4 net loss 48.9 mln euro vs poll avg 52.5 mln
* Comparable EBITDA 252.1 mln vs poll avg 255 mln
* Sees 2015 revenue up around 2 pct
(Adds comment on outlook, paragraphs 2 and 3)
VIENNA, Feb 10 Telekom Austria expects
revenue and underlying profit to grow in 2015 and intends to
keep its dividend steady at 5 cents per share, the America Movil
unit said on Tuesday.
"Challenges such as macroeconomic headwind, regulatory
intervention and severe price pressure are expected to remain in
place for the time being," it said, but added it was seeing
positive impact from steps launched to shore up the business.
"A range of measures relating to market activities, costs
and technology is intended to generate growth in revenues as
well as in EBITDA comparable. This will be accompanied by an
increase in free cash flow," it said it its 2015 outlook.
Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 3.9 percent to
252.1 million euros ($285 million), in line with the 255 million
average in a Reuters poll.
Revenue eased 2.4 percent to 1.03 billion euros versus the
poll average of 1.047 billion euros. Restructuring charges
helped push it to a quarterly loss of 48.9 million euros,
bringing its annual loss to 185 million euros.
It said it expected 2015 revenue to grow around 2 percent
after a 4 percent drop in 2014. It earmarked capital spending of
700-750 million euros in 2015, down from 757 million in 2014.
Price increases in its home market and cost-cutting had
helped boost third-quarter underlying operating profit nearly 16
percent on slightly higher sales.
It was the first rise in adjusted operating profit since
America Movil's Carlos Slim in 2012 began building a stake in
the former state monopoly that he wants to use as a platform for
expansion in central and eastern Europe. Slim now has nearly 60
percent.
America Movil is due to report results later on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8838 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and
Georgina Prodhan)