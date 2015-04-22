VIENNA, April 22 Telekom Austria
reported first-quarter revenue and operating income above
expectations and kept its 2015 revenue forecast of around 2
percent growth.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at the America Movil unit rose
5.8 percent to 338.5 million euros ($363.31 million) in the
January-March quarter, above the average estimate of 321 million
euros in a Reuters poll.
Net profit was up more than 127 percent at around 93 million
euros, the company said on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)