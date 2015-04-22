* Q1 adj. EBITDA 338.5 mln eur vs poll avg 321 mln

* Keeps 2015 outlook, dividend plan 0.05 eur/shr

* Reiterates 2015 savings target 90 mln eur (Adds detail)

VIENNA, April 22 Telekom Austria on Wednesday reported first-quarter operating income above expectations and kept its 2015 revenue growth forecast at around 2 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 139.7 million euros ($149.87 million) were up 44 percent from a year earlier on revenues of 956 million euros which came in below a Reuters poll average of 974 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 5.8 percent to 338.5 million euros in the January-March quarter, above the average poll estimate of 321 million euros.

"A range of measures relating to market activities, costs and technology is intended to generate growth in revenues as well as in EBITDA comparable," Telekom Austria said.

"This will be accompanied by an increase in free cash flow."

Its America Movil unit, which reiterated its target of 90 million euros of gross savings this year and a dividend payout of 0.05 euro per share, has said it has room for acquisitions in a 3-digit-million range.

"The return to growth will depend to a large extent on the recovery of the strained economic situation in the (central and eastern Europe) region," it said.

Telekom Austria operates in six countries in that region, including Bulgaria and Croatia. Good results in Slovenia helped boost net profit to around 93 million euros.

But increased competition in Austria from new services by mobile virtual network operators weighed on the average revenue per user, which fell around 5 percent to 254 euros in the first quarter compared with the previous one. ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)