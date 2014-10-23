* Q3 adjusted EBITDA up 15.8 pct to 414.6 mln euros

* Revenue up 1.2 pct at 1.05 bln vs Reuters poll avg 1.01 bln

* Keeps 2014 outlook

* Expects capital increase of up to 1 bln eur by year's end (Adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Oct 23 Price increases in its home market and cost-cutting helped Telekom Austria boost third-quarter underlying operating profit nearly 16 percent on slightly higher sales, the America Movil unit said on Thursday.

It was the first rise in adjusted operating profit since America Movil's Carlos Slim in 2012 began building a stake in the former state monopoly that he wants to use as a platform for expansion in central and eastern Europe.

Slim now has nearly 60 percent.

Telekom Austria kept its outlook for full-year 2014 sales to fall by about 3.5 percent, for capital expenditure in the range of 650-700 million euros and for a 5-cent per share dividend.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 414.6 million euros ($524 million), while revenue edged up 1.2 percent to 1.05 billion amid improving trends in Austria and solid Belarus numbers.

A merger in Liechtenstein also provided a one-off boost of nearly 27 million euros on the operating level, it said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected revenue to dip 2.9 percent.

Telekom Austria said it expected to launch a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros - approved by shareholders in August - by the end of the year if market conditions did not deteriorate significantly.

(1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)