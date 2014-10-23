VIENNA Oct 23 America Movil unit
Telekom Austria boosted third-quarter underlying
operating profit by nearly 16 percent on slightly higher sales,
it said on Thursday, keeping its full-year outlook.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 414.6 million euros ($524
million), while revenue edged up 1.2 percent to 1.05 billion.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected revenue to
dip 2.9 percent.
Telekom Austria said it expected to launch a capital
increase of up to 1 billion euros - approved by shareholders in
August - by the end of the year if market conditions did not
deteriorate significantly.
(1 US dollar = 0.7913 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan)