VIENNA May 8 Telekom Austria said the
decline in its core profit slowed to 5 percent its the first
quarter and said its turnaround strategy was showing the first
signs of success.
The telecoms operator, which will soon be controlled by
America Movil, posted adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 320
million euros ($446 million) on Thursday.
Analysts had expected EBITDA of 319 million euros, according
to a Reuters poll.
Telekom Austria reiterated it expected full-year revenues to
decline 3 percent after a fall of 7 percent in the first
quarter, and capital expenditure to remain stable at around 700
million euros.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)