VIENNA, July 28 Telekom Austria is interested in buying the 58-percent stake in telephony and internet operator Telekom Srbija from Serbia, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Telekom Austria, part of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's American Movil, is in the process of obtaining the sales documents, the source said.

A spokesman for Telekom Austria declined to comment.

Serbia earlier this month invited companies to send non-binding offers for the stake by Aug. 2, adding bidders would need to have assets valued at least at 2 billion euros ($2.21 billion) or reported revenue of more than 500 million euros.

Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt earlier reported that Telekom Austria has sent a letter of intent to acquire the stake, not saying where it obtained the information.

The Serbian government is Telekom Srbija's single biggest shareholder with a 58.11 percent stake, while 20 percent is held by the company itself. The rest is held by small shareholders and employees, with 14.95 percent and 6.94 percent, respectively.

The government's last attempt to sell the fixed and mobile telephony and internet operator failed in 2011 after it rejected as too low an offer of 1.1 billion euros from Telekom Austria for a 51 percent share. ($1 = 0.9042 euros)

