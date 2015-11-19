VIENNA Nov 19 Telekom Austria's Serbian unit Vip mobile has bought additional capacity on the 800-megahertz spectrum for 35 million euros ($37.4 million) to expand its network for high-speed mobile internet in rural areas it said on Thursday.

Telekom Austria is majority-owned by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil, who wants to use it as a platform to expand in central and eastern Europe.

($1 = 0.9350 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)