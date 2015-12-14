VIENNA Dec 14 Telekom Austria wants to play a "key role" in any future consolidation in the European market but an acquisition of Serbian provider Telekom Srbija would not be a good choice for the company, its chief executive told a newspaper.

"Telekom Srbija was not among the projects that I presented to the owners," Chief Executive Alejandro Plater told Austrian daily Wirtschaftsblatt in an interview published on Monday. Telekom Austria is a unit of America Movil. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)