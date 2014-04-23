UPDATE 1-Tesla recalls 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc said on Thursday it will recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally for a parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website.
VIENNA, April 23 Carlos Slim and the Austrian government signed a deal to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria , the telecoms operator said, paving the way for Slim to take control of the company.
The deal signed at the eleventh hour on Wednesday was almost blocked by a boycott of a key vote by labour representatives on the supervisory board of Austrian state holding company OIAG. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
