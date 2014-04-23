VIENNA, April 23 Carlos Slim and the Austrian government signed a deal to pool their stakes in Telekom Austria , the telecoms operator said, paving the way for Slim to take control of the company.

The deal signed at the eleventh hour on Wednesday was almost blocked by a boycott of a key vote by labour representatives on the supervisory board of Austrian state holding company OIAG. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)