VIENNA, April 24 America Movil sees
Telekom Austria as a base to expand into neighbouring
central and eastern Europe, its chief financial officer said on
Thursday.
"We have talked about Telekom Austria being a platform for
expansion ... into the central and eastern European countries,"
Carlos Garcia Moreno told a news conference in Vienna.
"It's not just about Telekom Austria as it is today, it's
also about how we dream it can be."
Moreno, who signed a co-ownership contract with the Austrian
state holding company late on Wednesday, giving America Movil
operational control of Telekom Austria, said he now saw the
company well-positioned for market consolidation in Europe.
He said America Movil planned to finance a rights issue of
about 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) at Telekom Austria and the
buyout of the company's minority shareholders through a credit
line set up for the purpose.
He added that he would like to move forward with the
partnership with state holding company OIAG "very rapidly".
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)