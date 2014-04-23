* America Movil to vote for 1 billion euro capital increase
* To pay 7.15 euros/share for rest of Telekom Austria
(Adds Movil, OIAG telekom shareholdings, syndicate deal and
background on Movil's KPN investment))
VIENNA/MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexico's Carlos
Slim struck an 11th-hour deal on Wednesday with the Austrian
government that could give him control of Telekom Austria and
allow the multi-billionaire to consolidate his foothold in
Europe as he expands outside the Americas.
Slim's telecoms group, America Movil, agreed to
back a 1 billion euro capital increase for Telekom Austria
and to pay 7.15 euros a share for the company's
outstanding stock, in a co-ownership deal combining its stake
with Austrian state holding company OIAG's holdings.
The price America Movil will pay per share represents a
premium of 10.7 percent over the six-month average share price
for Telekom Austria, which was the minimum bid America Movil and
Austria would be obliged to make.
Latin America's biggest telecoms company already holds 26.4
percent of Telekom Austria. OIAG has 28.4 percent.
The agreement is a coup for America Movil, which is facing
increasing regulation and competition in Latin America and which
has suffered various setbacks in its attempts to expand in
Europe. But the deal should allow Slim to begin consolidating
his European ventures, which began in 2012, with investments of
more than $1 billion in Telekom Austria and $3.4 billion in
Dutch group KPN.
Wednesday's agreement envisages pooling the stake held by
the OIAG with the stake held by America Movil in a syndicate in
which both parties would have to vote in unison on major issues.
The syndicate agreement allows Slim, one of the world's
richest people, to raise his holding in Telekom Austria. The
OIAG has said its stake could fall to, but not below, 25
percent. It has declined to commit to keeping pace with Slim.
Slim's original purchase of his Telekom Austria and KPN
stakes took advantage of market valuations seen as cheap at the
time, as he sought diversification outside Latin America where
regulators are looking askance at his dominance.
Telekom Austria was then battling fierce competition from
three other operators in the country, but a consolidation of the
market to three carriers was already in view and has
subsequently eased the price rivalry somewhat.
Slim made an unsolicited offer for the rest of KPN last year
and was rebuffed. He was keen to avoid a similar fate in
Austria, where he courted politicians with promises to safeguard
the Austrian headquarters and give the government veto rights.
Doubts about the agreement surfaced earlier on Wednesday,
when labor representatives unhappy with the proposal boycotted a
meeting designed to rubber-stamp the deal.
However, Austria's finance minister, Michael Spindelegger,
said Telekom Austria would remain an Austrian company.
"The headquarters must remain in Vienna. This was already
accepted by the negotiating partners," he said.
Telekom Austria shares closed down 3.19 percent at 6.65
euros before the agreement was sealed. America Movil shares
closed up 0.47 percent at 12.90 pesos.
($1 = 0.7248 Euros)
