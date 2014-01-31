BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
ATHENS Jan 31 German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom dismissed on Friday press reports it was considering raising its stake in its Greek unit OTE.
"All this is rumors and speculation on which we do not comment," Deutsche Telekom spokeswoman Elpida Trizi said in an e-mailed statement.
Deutsche Telekom owns a controlling 40-percent stake in OTE. Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported late on Thursday, without citing sources, that Deutsche Telekom was interested in buying a further 10 percent stake currently owned by the Greek government and state-run pension funds. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Karolina Tagaris)
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022