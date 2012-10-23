VIENNA Oct 23 A top executive at Carlos Slim's America Movil was elected to the supervisory board of Telekom Austria on Tuesday, giving the 23 percent shareholder a direct say in the management of its investment.

Mexico-based America Movil, south America's biggest telecoms group, last month bought a 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria, to raise its holding to 22.8 percent as part of a first foray into Europe that also included taking a large stake in Dutch operator KPN.

Oscar von Hauske Solis, the head of America Movil's fixed-line operations, was elected with 99.96 percent votes in favour and 0.37 against.

Solis did not show up in person at the extraordinary general meeting that was held to elect two new members to the supervisory board of Telekom Austria, angering some small shareholders, who questioned his commitment to the company.

Telekom Austria is battling fierce domestic competition and economic woes in some of its central and eastern European markets and slashed its 2012 dividend in September following a profit warning.

KPN reported a 12 percent drop in core profit on Tuesday but kept its full-year outlook, including dividend.