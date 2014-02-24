MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexico's telecom giant
America Movil on Monday said it could start formal
discussions about forming a shareholders' syndicate with
Austrian state holding company OIAG over Telekom Austria
.
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said
it has had discussions with different stakeholders of Telekom
Austria, including OIAG, but added there is no current agreement
"in whichever form" with OIAG about Telekom Austria.
America Movil, which holds a 27 percent stake in Telekom
Austria, also said it was unclear whether discussions, which are
at an early stage, would result in a syndicate agreement. OIAG
has a 28 percent stake in Telekom Austria.