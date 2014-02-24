MEXICO CITY Feb 24 Mexican telecoms giant
America Movil said on Monday it could start formal
talks to create a shareholder syndicate for Telekom Austria
with the company's biggest Austrian stakeholder.
Controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, America Movil has a
27 percent stake in Telekom Austria and said in a statement it
had held discussions with different stakeholders of the Austrian
telecoms company, including Austrian state holding company OIAG.
In the statement, the Mexican company did not specify under
what conditions it could form a shareholder syndicate. Nor did
the company immediately reply to requests for comment.
A shareholders' pact would mean the partners have to vote in
unison on major company issues, ensuring OIAG had a say in the
company's future even if America Movil raised its stake in the
Austrian firm above OIAG's 28 percent.
America Movil said it was unclear whether discussions would
result in a syndicate accord. It added that there is no current
agreement "in whichever form" with OIAG about Telekom Austria.
America Movil has said it does not plan a hostile takeover
offer for Telekom Austria, but a friendly or agreed offer for
the majority of the Austrian company has long been expected.
Last week, Austrian magazine News reported that America
Movil plans a friendly takeover of Telekom Austria via a
shareholder syndicate that could lead to a public share offer.
According to the report, a draft version of the syndicate
contract with OIAG envisioned pooling the stakes of the two big
shareholders for 10 years with a five-year extension option.