VIENNA Feb 4 Carlos Slim's telecoms group America Movil plans to stay invested in Telekom Austria for the long term and likes its eastern European operations, its chief executive has said.

"It is an important commitment for us. Above all, we see Telekom Austria's entrenchment in eastern Europe as valuable and promising for the future," Daniel Hajj told Austria's Kronen Zeitung newspaper in an interview published online late on Tuesday.

With 27 percent of Telekom Austria, America Movil is the second-biggest shareholder after the Austrian government, and is widely expected to bid for a majority stake in the near future.

"We are long-term investors. We can make a strong contribution with our know-how and our international experience," Hajj told the paper during an Austrian trade delegation visit to Mexico.

"We are not out to make a fast buck."