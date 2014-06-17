VIENNA, June 17 Austria's telecoms regulator has
approved a deal by Carlos Slim's America Movil and the
Austrian government to pool their shareholdings in Telekom
Austria, it said on Tuesday.
The two parties agreed in April to pool their stakes, giving
them a combined 55 percent of the former state telecoms monopoly
and triggering a takeover offer by America Movil that runs until
July 10.
Telecoms regulator RTR said the shareholding arrangement did
not affect competition, and had no technical impact because
conditions for using the frequencies that have already been
awarded are unchanged.
Austria's Financial Market Authority is also examining the
deal because Telekom Austria's Paybox Bank unit has a banking
licence. The country's Federal Competition Agency approved the
pact last week.
