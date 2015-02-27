VIENNA Feb 27 Mexico's America Movil
is set to install Ericsson manager Alejandro Plater
as new operations chief at Telekom Austria, two
sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Mexican billionaire Slim owns around 60 percent of Telekom
Austria and has said he wants to use it as a base for further
expansion into central and eastern Europe, where Telekom Austria
has operations in six countries including Bulgaria and Croatia.
Plater, Vice President at Ericsson in Mexico and "Head of
Customer Unit America Movil" according to his LinkedIn page, has
worked with the Mexican company on building cutting edge mobile
internet networks in Central America.
Current Chief Technology Officer, Günther Ottendorfer, may
leave Telekom Austria as a result of Plater's possible arrival,
one source said. Telekom Austria declined to comment on its
ahead of its supervisory board meeting next Thursday.
"The most likely option is that Ottendorfer leaves, but
nothing has been officially decided," one source said, adding
that it was "relatively fixed" that Plater was coming.
Telekom Austria, partly state-owned, currently only has
three top managers. After completing a 1-billion-euro cash call
in November, it has said it is on the lookout for smaller
acquisitions in its regional footprint in central and eastern
Europe.
