* America Movil bought 60 pct of Telekom Austria in 2014
* America Movil to use Telekom Austria for Europe growth
* Telekom Austria raised 1 bln euros in November
VIENNA, Jan 8 Telekom Austria's
majority shareholder does not rule out a further capital
increase to fund European acquisitions, according to a newspaper
interview published on Thursday.
Mexico's America Movil wants to use the business, in which
it bought around 60 percent last year, for further expansion
into central and eastern Europe, though Telekom Austria told
Reuters last month it had little room to buy new assets.
America Movil's Chief Financial Officer Carlos Garcia Moreno
told Austrian magazine News on Thursday he expected several
years of consolidation in the European telecommunication market.
"If there are opportunities for Telekom (Austria) to grow
through acquisitions, the situation will be judged accordingly
and the topic (of a) capital increase will also be considered,"
he said.
America Movil fully supported a 1 billion euro ($1.2
billion) capital increase conducted by Telekom Austria in
November to reduce debt and invest in infrastructure.
Part of America Movil's strategy could be to bring together
Telekom Austria businesses in different countries under a single
brand, Moreno said. Telekom Austria operates in Austria,
Macedonia, Belarus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Serbia and
Liechtenstein.
($1 = 0.8464 euros)
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; editing by
John Stonestreet)