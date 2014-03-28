MOVES-Oakley Capital says Ralf Schremper to join as a partner
April 25 Private equity firm Oakley Capital Ltd said Ralf Schremper would join as a partner, effective August, to help build the firm's presence in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
VIENNA, March 28 Austrian state holding company OIAG's board authorised management on Friday to negotiate pooling the state's Telekom Austria stake with that of Carlos Slim's America Movil, OIAG said in a statement.
An accord would mean the partners would have to vote in unison on major issues and would protect Austria's influence even with a smaller stake, while allowing Slim to raise his nearly 27 percent stake above the OIAG's 28 percent.
It would also trigger a mandatory offer for Telekom Austria shares by putting the partners' combined stake above the 30 percent threshold. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
* FIRST FINANCIAL CORP SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS $26.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1.34% OVER $26.2 MILLION REPORTED FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: