VIENNA, June 30 A pact between Telekom Austria's
two biggest shareholders has gained the necessary
regulatory approvals, meaning that America Movil's
offer for the outstanding shares is now unconditional.
Telekom Austria said on Monday that America Movil's $2
billion offer for the remaining shares was now mandatory after
its shareholder agreement with the state holding company OIAG
had come into force, giving Carlos Slim's America Movil control
of the company.
The details of the 7.15 euros-per-share offer valid until
July 10 did not change, it said in a statement.
America Movil, which holds 27 percent of Telekom Austria,
struck a deal in April with the Austrian government, which holds
28 percent, to combine their stakes in a syndicate agreement
that gives America Movil operational control.
The Latin American telecoms giant launched its offer for the
remaining shares in Telekom Austria in May.
The deal was subject to approval by communications and
financial regulators in Austria as well as telecoms watchdogs in
the seven other countries in which Telekom Austria operates.
"The conditions precedent as set forth in ... the offer
memorandum have been fulfilled," Telekom Austria said.
"The offer is thus being converted into a mandatory offer as
of 30 June 2014. This mandatory offer does not have any
conditions precedent."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)