VIENNA Nov 27 An auction for telecoms
frequencies that ended this month will have an annual impact of
90 million euros ($122 million) on Telekom Austria's
profits, its finance chief said.
Hans Tschuden told the Boerse Express investor newsletter
the company would write down its 1.03 billion-euro bill for the
Austrian auction at 50 million euros per year over 20 years,
while the financing costs would add another 40 million euros.
"In total that gives a profit impact of 90 million per
year," he said in an interview published on Wednesday.
Asked about a possible capital increase, Tschuden said the
company now had little financial flexibilty and would not be
able to fund future large projects with debt.
Telekom Austria placed a 750 million-euro, eight-year bond
on Tuesday that was almost seven times subscribed in two hours.
($1 = 0.7374 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)