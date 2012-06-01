PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 9
VIENNA, June 1 Telekom Austria investor Ronny Pecik has found an ally - Russian billionaire property developer Yelena Baturina - to help boost his stake, Austrian magazine Format reported.
"With a high double-digit million (euro) sum, the 49-year-old (Baturina) has made it possible for Pecik to boost his Telekom stake to a blocking minority," it reported on Friday, citing "reliable sources".
Pecik and Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris have amassed a 21 percent stake in the company, on whose supervisory board Pecik won a seat last month. He said at the time he had no intention of increasing the stake for the time being.
Austrian state holding company OeIAG is Telekom's biggest investor with a 28.4 percent stake. Pecik was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
June 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
