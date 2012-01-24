VIENNA Jan 24 Telekom Austria reiterated its 2011 profit outlook on Tuesday while spelling out the impact from introducing hyperinflation accounting for operations in Belarus.

It said the move, already well flagged, would result in an appreciation of assets which will increase group equity by more than 400 million euros ($519.2 million). The appreciation of assets in turn triggers an impairment of around 300 million.

"This impairment will be reflected in the consolidated financial statements of Telekom Austria Group and will have a significant negative impact on group net income for the full year 2011," it said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, due to the fact that the appreciation of assets ... is expected to exceed the impairment, hyperinflation accounting is expected to result in a positive net impact on group equity of at least 100 million euros."

It reiterated its 2011 financial outlook, which it had given on a constant currency basis and before any effects of inflation accounting for Belarus. ($1 = 0.7704 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)