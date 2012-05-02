VIENNA May 2 Telekom Austria
recommended on Wednesday that shareholders approve the
performance of the supervisory and management boards at the
annual meeting despite a corruption scandal that has shaken the
company.
In a statement following an extraordinary supervisory board
meeting, it said a review by outside financial and legal experts
had concluded "there are no indications that conflict with"
formal shareholder approval of the boards' performance in 2011.
Shareholders meet on May 23 and expect to hear a report on
the corruption probe.
The company wants to claw back 20 million euros ($26.3
million) from people suspected of bilking it in a web of
scandals that have damaged its image, Chief Executive Hannes
Ametsreiter said in February.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)