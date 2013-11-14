VIENNA Nov 14 Telekom Austria plans a
new bond with a volume of roughly 500 million to 750 million
euros ($670 million to $1 billion) in the next weeks, a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
The company faces an imminent bill of 1.03 billion euros for
an unexpectedly expensive frequency auction and had said it
would finance this with cash and new debt.
The source said details of pricing and term would be decided
after talks with investors over the next days but it would
likely be a long-term bond, possibly 10 years. "I imagine it
will happen in the next two to three weeks," the source added.
A spokesman for Telekom Austria declined to comment,
referring to the company's previous statement on the auction
cost financing.
Austrian newspaper Der Standard had reported earlier that
Telekom Austria planned such a bond sale.
($1 = 0.7460 euros)
