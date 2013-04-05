Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
VIENNA, April 5 A banker found guilty of manipulating Telekom Austria's share price to trigger bonuses for former managers at the company was handed a five-year jail term on Friday, Austria's national press agency APA reported.
Prosecutors said Johann Wanovits accepted hundreds of thousands of euros in cash delivered in paper bags in exchange for buying Telekom Austria shares to push the price up and activate an incentive scheme worth 9 million euros ($12 million), APA said.
The ex-managers were sentenced in February to terms of between three and three and a half years. A fourth defendant was acquitted.
The judge in Vienna's top criminal court said on Friday that Wanovits had failed to acknowledge any wrongdoing during his trial, APA reported.
It said Wanovits planned to appeal. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
BAGHDAD, April 1 Ayad al-Jumaili, the man believed to be the deputy of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has been killed in an air strike, Iraqi State TV said on Saturday, citing Iraq's military intelligence.
MOSCOW, April 1 Russian investigators on Saturday opened a criminal case against unidentified internet users calling for what authorities say is an illegal anti-government protest in central Moscow on Sunday.