BRIEF-Rapid7 expects its Q1 revenue to be at or above high end of its prior guidance
* Expects its Q1 2017 revenues to be at or above high end of its prior guidance range of $42.6 to $44.0 million - SEC filing
VIENNA Oct 23 Telekom Austria AG : * S&P downgrades Telekom Austria AG to BBB-/A-3 following spectrum
auction, outlook stable
* Expects its Q1 2017 revenues to be at or above high end of its prior guidance range of $42.6 to $44.0 million - SEC filing
* MOU is not expected to contribute to Mtouche group’s earnings for financial period ending 30 june 2017