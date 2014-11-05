VIENNA Nov 5 Telekom Austria is set
to launch its long-awaited 1 billion euro ($1.25 billion) rights
issue next week, newspaper Die Presse reported on Wednesday,
without citing any sources.
It said the "starting gun" for the share sale could be fired
on Monday, triggering a two-week road show for investors
followed by a one-week subscription period.
The company, now controlled by investor Carlos Slim's
America Movil, declined comment on the report. It said
last month it expected to launch the cash call by the end of the
year if market conditions did not deteriorate significantly.
America Movil has said it wants to use Telekom Austria as a
base for further expansion into central and eastern Europe,
where Telekom Austria already has operations in six countries
including Bulgaria and Croatia. The fresh capital aims to reduce
debt and give the group firepower for acquisitions.
(1 US dollar = 0.8004 euro)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, editing by
Louise Heavens)