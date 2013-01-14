(Adds Moody's outlook cut, background)
VIENNA/FRANKFURT Jan 14 Telekom Austria
is considering several financing tools and will
comment on the matter during its capital markets day on Tuesday,
Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Monday.
One of the options Telekom Austria is considering is a
hybrid bond issue of up to 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) to
help finance major investments, fund managers said.
Ahead of the capital markets day, credit rating agency
Moody's cut its outlook for Telekom Austria's Baa1 senior
unsecured and issuer ratings to "negative" from "stable".
"Today's change in outlook reflects our expectation that
Telekom Austria's operating performance will remain weak,
affected by regulation, fierce competition and the adverse
macroeconomic conditions in Austria as well as in other
countries in which the group operates," said Moody's analyst
Carlos Winzer.
"In addition, the outlook change reflects the group's recent
390 million euro debt-financed acquisition of YESSS! and other
assets, together with additional likely funding needs related to
the spectrum auction to take place in Austria in the second half
of the year."
Telekom Austria warned last week of a further fall in
revenue this year, saying tough conditions would continue to
weigh on margins as industry consolidation in its cut-throat
home market fails to end a price war.
The group - in which Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim built a
26 percent stake last year - put expected 2013 revenue at around
4.1 billion euros, down from the 4.2 billion it has forecast for
2012. It reiterated that it expects to pay a reduced dividend of
0.05 euros per share for 2012 and 2013.
($1 = 0.7493 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Harro ten Wolde; editing by
John Wallace)