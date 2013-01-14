VIENNA Jan 14 Telekom Austria is considering several financing tools and will comment on the matter during its capital markets day on Tuesday, Chief Executive Hannes Ametsreiter said on Monday.

Austrian magazine News has reported that Telekom Austria was eyeing a hybrid bond issue of up to 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) to help finance major investments, citing Chairman Rudolf Kemler.

($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber)