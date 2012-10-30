VIENNA Oct 30 Telekom Austria unit Vipnet has acquired a 20 MHz block of frequency to offer broadband services in Croatia via fourth-generation LTE mobile technology, Telekom Austria said on Tuesday.

Vipnet paid the equivalent of around 20 million euros ($25.8 million) for the block, it said. Regulators offered three frequency blocks, but only Vipnet and Croatian rival T-HT took part in the process, it said in a statement.

The licences for the acquired frequencies will expire in October 2024, it said, adding all costs and capital spending for the rollout in 2012 were already included in group guidance.

($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)