VIENNA, Sept 24 Telekom Austria slashed its 2012 dividend to 0.05 euros ($0.06) from 0.38 euros on Monday and said it saw no let-up in domestic competition or tough conditions in its important central and eastern European markets next year.

The Austrian incumbent, of which Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim is trying to buy 26 percent as part of a foray into Europe, said maintaining flexibility and protecting its investment-grade credit rating were central to its cash policy.

Following dividend cuts by larger European counterparts Telefonica in Spain and KPN in the Netherlands - another Slim target - Telekom Austria said it would also keep its dividend at 0.05 euros in 2013.

"This is a result of the expectation that the intensification of the competition in Austria will continue in 2013," it said in a statement.

"Together with adverse macro-economic conditions in Central and Eastern Europe as well as regulatory pressure going forward, this is anticipated to have a material impact on the financial results and the cash flow generation in 2013."

Austria is one of Europe's toughest telecoms markets, with four operators - Telekom Austria, T-Mobile, Orange and Hutchison 3G - fighting over a population of little more than 8 million.

Hutchison, the smallest, has agreed to buy number three, Orange, for 1.3 billion euros, but the deal may be faltering as the European Commission's competition authority conducts an in-depth investigation.

Telekom Austria kept its 2012 outlook, after warning last month it would not meet its previous targets for roughly flat sales and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

It noted that the outlook was given on a constant currency basis and did not include any effects of hyperinflation in Belarus, which has twice massively devalued its currency amid U.S. and European Union sanctions and isolation from the West.

Telekom Austria also operates in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia and Bulgaria.

Its shares have fallen 24 percent since Slim announced his intention to buy a stake worth more than $1 billion in mid-June.

Telekom Austria shares closed down 3.8 percent at 6.14 euros on Monday before the dividend announcement, which came after the market closed.

Slim agreed to buy most of the stake at 9.50 euros per share from investors Naguib Sawiris and Ronny Pecik - who remains on Telekom Austria's board. The deal is awaiting approval from Austria's economy ministry and financial markets regulator.