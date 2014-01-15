VIENNA Jan 15 Telekom Austria
reversed a years-long decline in sales of fixed-line connections
in its domestic market last year, Chief Executive Hannes
Ametsreiter said on Wednesday.
"It was slight growth, 1,600 customers," he told a capital
markets event. "We had record sales, which are continuing into
this year."
Like other telecoms operators, Telekom Austria has seen a
flight of customers from landline to mobile connections, as
wireless speeds improve and prices become comparable.
Telekom Austria's fixed-line subscriptions fell 2.3 percent
in 2012 to 2.28 million.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by David Evans)