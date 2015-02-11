VIENNA Feb 11 America Movil unit Telekom Austria expects a strong first quarter, its chief executive Hannes Ametsreiter told a news conference on Wednesday, after the company reported a fourth-quarter loss of around 49 million euros ($55.44 million).

Telekom Austria has said it expected revenue and underlying profit to grow in 2015.

($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)