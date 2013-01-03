VIENNA Jan 3 Telekom Austria is
exploring ways to raise funds for hundreds of millions of euros
in major investments it faces, Chairman Rudolf Kemler told
Austrian magazine News.
In an interview published on Thursday, he cited a pending
Austrian auction of new radio frequencies and the need to
prolong existing frequency contracts.
"We presumably don't have (funds for this) in the Telekom
group. That does not arise from current liquidity," he was
quoted as saying.
"But we will employ capital market instruments. We have also
authorised management to take steps on this."
Asked if he was referring to a hybrid debt issue of up to
800 million euros ($1.06 billion), Kemler said: "That is the
range."
Telekom Austria officials have previously played down
prospects of raising fresh capital or selling assets to cut debt
faster.
