VIENNA, DEC 16 - Telekom Austria has halved its dividend floor for this year and next to 0.38 euro per share from 0.76, citing tough market conditions and volatile exchange rates.

For 2013, it still aims to pay out 55 percent of free cash flow unless that would mean dipping into equity to help finance the distribution.

"This follows as an adverse macroeconomic environment as well as highly volatile foreign exchange markets will continue to effect Telekom Austria group's operations for the foreseeable future," it said.

It said major investments in items such as frequency spectrum auctions were set to put pressure on cash flows and lead to a "material increase" of leverage beyond its target of 2.0-2.5 times net debt to core earnings.

"Maintaining a stable investment grade rating of BBB (stable) remains the key parameter of Telekom Austria Group's cash use policy," it said.

It said its supervisory board had acknowledged a programme proposed by management to improve operational performance and generate further efficiency gains. More details would emerge along with financial guidance for 2012 when it releases results on Feb. 23.

It maintained its 2011 outlook.

The move came after Austrian investor Ronny Pecik, who has built a nearly 16 percent stake in Telekom Austria, criticised its dividend policy as too generous in a magazine interview.

Its shares closed up 0.1 percent at 9.01 euros. ($1 = 0.7694 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)